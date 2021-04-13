Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.03. Zomedica shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 317,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

