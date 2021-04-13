ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Short Interest Update

ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTNO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. ZOOM Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get ZOOM Technologies alerts:

ZOOM Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOOM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOOM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.