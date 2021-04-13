Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6,141.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 104.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $321.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 412.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

