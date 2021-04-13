Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.65. 124,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $28,247,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.93.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

