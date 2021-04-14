$0.19 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 280.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

