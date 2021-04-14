$0.44 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 976,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,736. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.