-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.68). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLPH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,208. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

