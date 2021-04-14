$0.71 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 217,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,942,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after buying an additional 109,379 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

