$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.43. Foot Locker reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

