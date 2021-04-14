$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,448. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

