$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.