$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,535. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $124.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,047,000.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

