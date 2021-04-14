$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 395.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,474.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. 2,119,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,274. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

