1,111 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.53. 385,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.