127619 (MDN.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:MDN)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08).

127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03).

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

