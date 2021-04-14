$166.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $166.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.30 million to $168.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $662.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $712.31 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 355,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit