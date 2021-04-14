$166.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $166.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.30 million to $168.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $662.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $712.31 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 355,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

