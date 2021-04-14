$2.20 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,757. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

