$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.05 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,604. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

