2,136,702 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,136,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

