2,553 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,675,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,969,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GoDaddy stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
