2,553 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,675,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,969,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

