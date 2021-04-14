27,635 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

