36,863 Shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Jiayin Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

JFIN stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

