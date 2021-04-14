4,394 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

