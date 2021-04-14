4,647 Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

