$64.62 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $64.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.47 million and the highest is $64.76 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $34.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $286.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR traded down $11.26 on Friday, hitting $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 585,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.74. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.76 and a beta of 2.24.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

