$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $77.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $65.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $404.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 921,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,913. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

