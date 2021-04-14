$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.67 million and the highest is $96.20 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $388.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $394.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $413.64 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

EGP stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

