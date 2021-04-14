ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

