Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of ($3.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.77. 1,228,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,721. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

