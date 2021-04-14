Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ACP stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.