ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

