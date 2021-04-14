Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

