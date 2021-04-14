Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

