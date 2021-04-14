Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Ameren stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

