Adam Tomasi Sells 20,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 107,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.