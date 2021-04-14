Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AHEXY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

