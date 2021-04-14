adidas AG (ETR:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €292.08 ($343.63).

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ETR ADS traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €280.45 ($329.94). 446,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €280.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €281.17. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion and a PE ratio of 126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. adidas has a 1-year low of €189.40 ($222.82) and a 1-year high of €306.80 ($360.94).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

