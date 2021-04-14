adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €288.35 ($339.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €280.45 ($329.94). 446,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €280.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €281.22. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

