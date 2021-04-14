Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.98

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 49272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 120,286 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

