Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Apr 14th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $882.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $745,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

