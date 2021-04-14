AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPX. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000.

NYSE IMPX remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,349. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

