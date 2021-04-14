Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.81. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.