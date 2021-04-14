Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.22.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
