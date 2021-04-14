Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

