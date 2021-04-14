Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $85.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 27489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affirm stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit