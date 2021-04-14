Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $85.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 27489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affirm stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.