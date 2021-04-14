AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Shares Down 0.5%

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 472.50 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.17). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £203.03 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 471.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 386.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

About AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

