AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $136.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $151.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.