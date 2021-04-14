Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of API opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Comments


