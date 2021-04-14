AidCoin Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $23.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.00676435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00037055 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

