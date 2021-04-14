Aion Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $208.55 million and $18.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,140.27 or 0.99928933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00044125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00483296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.00328080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.29 or 0.00799698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00119453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003768 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

