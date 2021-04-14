Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

ACDVF opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

